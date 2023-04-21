(WSYR-TV) — Tim Fox sits down with Dr. Ajeet Gajra of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY to discuss Prostate Cancer Treatment Options.

When found early, and contained in the prostate, successful treatment for this type of cancer can be as high as 95%.

Dr. Gajra weighs through potential options for patients as they navigate this time, and he also relays information about a prostate forum Tuesday, April 25, from 6-7 p.m.

The presentation is at HOA’s East Syracuse location at 5008 Brittonfield Parkway. It is free and open to the public though reservations are requested. You can also call 315-472-7504, extension 1589.