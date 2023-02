(WSYR-TV) — We’re turning our attention to the use of radiation to treat cancer in this month’s Cancer Q&A with Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.

Dr. Tracy Alpert is a radiation oncologist with HOA and shares information on their national accreditation in the field of radiation therapy.

You can learn more about radiation therapy and all of the services available at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY on their website at hoacny.com.