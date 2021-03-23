Candy-Free Easter Ideas From Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro

With Easter a hop, skip and jump away, Lifestyle and Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro has some candy-free ideas that kids of all ages will love.

From adorable, soft plush, to stimulating popping soap, games and more, Amanda has the perfect picks for this spring. The best part she adds, is that they fit perfectly in everyone’s Easter basket.

Story Time Chess is the perfect gift for the whole family. It was created with both parents and kids in mind. The New York City-based company has successfully taught over 200,000 children to play chess through stories and now they can teach you. The highly rated game is perfect for children ages 3 and up.

Hand washing is still top of mind for so many and Amanda says that Splatz is a great way to make it fun. The Eco-friendly bubbles literally splat when kids squeeze them under water. Splatz is made in the USA using all natural ingredients and will help change the way kids think about washing their hands.

Thames & Kosmos has come up with unique 3D puzzle kits. The simple and versatile building systems can be pieced together to form countless 3-D creations. Each kit also includes a string of LED lights adding to the fun.

And if a good book is on your Easter basket buying list, Mushro recommends “Guion The Lion.” The new children’s book celebrates the differences in all children through a colorful and exciting journey as the reader follows the adventures of an imaginative lion.

For more fun ideas from Amanda find her online at AmandaMushro.com or visit her blog, QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.



