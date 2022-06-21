(WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s Rick Martinez is the author of the new children’s book Goodnight Ship, but on the side, he has a pretty convincing pirate costume. His mission is to teach young kids while still entertaining them. Martinez has worked alongside literacy volunteers for a while now, and he thinks it is important for kids to have.

Captain Jack goes around libraries with his book; the book can be bought on Amazon, Barnes & Noble’s website, and Martinez’s personal website. He does signings and readings to make the experience interactive.

For more information, visit apirateibe.com.