(WSYR-TV) — What if we told you there’s an easy way to experience an all-inclusive, one-stop shop for mind, body, and overall wellness?

Female-owned business Captivate Wellness has cultivated this exact experience for members of the community, providing their services in two CNY locations, and even in the comfort of your own home.

Co-owner, DO, and Chief Medical Officer Rebecca Reeves emphasizes the focus on wellness instead of illness of this business. The three founding women came together after years of working in healthcare to create an experience that embodies wellness with ease.

When we see an IV, we tend to think of illness and hospital visits. Captivate Wellness is redefining the role of the IV. Today, they demonstrated the use of the Energy Bag, an IV drip that is meant to refresh and rejuvenate. Consuming food through the digestive system does not allow for the body to fully absorb all the vitamins and nutrients that our body needs. Using an IV allows 100% of the vitamins and nutrients to be absorbed through the bloodstream.

The IV drip takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how much of the IV you choose to receive.

Captivate Wellness has a few locations around CNY, but they can also visit you in your own home.

No downtime is required after receiving an IV. Captivate Co-Owners say you’ll be able to get right back up and carry on with your day. In fact, you’ll even feel better than you did when you started.

Captivate Wellness offers more services as well, such as injectables and vitamin shots.

Captivate Wellness has two locations in CNY, at 4317 Ease Genesee Street in Syracuse and 764 West Genesee Street in Skaneateles. Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 am. – 2 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting them online at captivatewellness.com.