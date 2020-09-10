Capture The Perfect Photo Day Pic With Some Tips From One Local Photographer

Picture day is a rite of passage for any child heading back to school and this year, despite the pandemic, posing for your class photo will continue. But with so many regulations in place, it’s hard to know what might work best when it comes to ensuring our kids grab a great shot.

Local photographer Mary Buttolph says easing your child’s anxiety over picture day is a great place to start. Buttolph recommends getting kids involved in their outfit choices and suggests talking to kids about what photo day might be like.

As a photographer for weddings, families and even senior portraits Buttolph says comfort is key. To learn more about how Mary can help you with your next photo session, visit her online at MaryButtloph.com.