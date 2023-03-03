(WSYR-TV) — After suffering a major cardiac event, surgery and recovery can take its toll. That’s where Loretto’s unique restorative care unit can step in to ease the burden. Here to tell us more are Courtney Lyon and Melissa Rivera.

The first of its kind in Central New York, the Restorative Care Unit (RCU) offers specialized care designed to help those recovering from major cardiac surgery with telemonitoring, to rehab more comfortably in a more home-like setting, resulting in quicker recovery and reduced hospital readmissions. Patients are cared for by an interdisciplinary team and clinical oversight by a cardiologist consultant and intensivist is available 24/7.

For more information, you can visit LorettoCNY.org/RCU.