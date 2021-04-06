Cash In At Clothes Mentor of Syracuse

Warmer weather and a new season has us all combing through our closets to clean out the old and make room for what’s new. But cleaning out isn’t what it used to be.

From shopping secondhand to selling your stuff, Joe Gianuzzi of Clothes Mentor Of Syracuse says there’s an uptick in recycled clothing. From environmentally conscious clothing options to recycling your wardrobe, Joe says that buying and selling secondhand can also help save the planet.

Clothes Mentor offers customers the opportunity to sell their gently worn items and accessories for cash or store credit on the spot, he adds. They sell and take women’s fashions and offer a variety of many different brands and styles too.

Clothes Mentor of Syracuse is located at 3208 Erie Boulevard East. To learn more about what they have in-store visit them online at SyracuseNY.ClothesMentor.com.