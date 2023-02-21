(WSYR-TV) — Erin Harkes is multi talented. She is a singer, songwriter, and standup comedian. She is regularly voted as Best Singer/Songwriter, Solo Musician, and Comedian in the Capital Region by the Times Union Reader’s Poll. She was even featured on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon during the segment “Battle of the Instant Bands.”

Erin has shared the stage with many musicians such as David Allen Coe and Leon Russell. She has worked with comedians Jeff Dye and Demetri Martin.

Today on Bridge Street, she talked about her upcoming performance and how she finds inspiration to write her music. Her next performance is at the 443 Social Club & Lounge this Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. For more information on this event, visit 443SocialClub.com/Events. For more information on her upcoming performances, visit her website at ErinHarkes.com.