Catching up with basketball star and CNY Native Breanna Stewart

With COVID-19 haulting sports, basketball star Breanna Stewart returned home to Seattle to deal with the pandemic. News Channel 9 Sports Reporter Mario Sacco checked in to see how the uncertainty is affecting her, updates from her injury and what’s next.
Playing in Russia in a Euro basketball league, Stewart had to return home to the U.S. after games started getting cancelled.
In a video provided by Sacco, Stewart said “…the biggest thing is continuing to build strength, and get my confidence back.”
Watch more on Stewart and her career tonight on Newschannel 9.
