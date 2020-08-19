Catching Up With Chef Anne Burrell

Chef, Author and Teacher Anne Burrell is no stranger to Central New York. Her roots are rooted here and since COVID-19 began, has been living in Cazenovia. Burell dishes on life amid a pandemic, what she’s got cooking in Cazenovia and her plans for the future both personally and professionally.

You ca catch up on the latest with Anne on her website, AnneBurrell.com or on Twitter and Facebook.

