He’s one of the most successful musicians in history and he’s coming to Upstate New York. Tickets are now on sale for Garth Brooks’ big show in Buffalo.

The legendary singer-songwriter will play the home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium, for the first time ever on Saturday, July 23rd. And it comes toward the end of the stadium tour that has sold out all over North America. Brooks also set all-time attendance records in over 77 cities.

Tickets for the in-the-round show are now on sale, and to kick off his visit to New York, Steve and Sistina caught up with the Country singer to talk music, his sell out shows and who he’s routing for when he takes the stage in Buffalo.