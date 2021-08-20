Catching Up With ‘LOCASH’ Artist Preston Brust

The chart topping Country duo “LOCASH” plays Chevy Court at the Fair on August 20th and artist Preston Brust says that they’re excited to be out on the road and back at the New York State Fair this year.

“New York has always been really good to us and every time we get up there fans are singing along … so we’ve always had a special spot in our heart for New York,” he says.

The band behind hits such as “I Know Somebody” and “I Love This Life” will perform a Chevy Court at 7 p.m. All concerts are free with Fair admission. To learn more about them visit LOCASH.com.