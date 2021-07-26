Catching Up with Miss U.S. International Corrin Stellakis

She is a self-development coach, personal trainer, and makeup artist and now Syracuse native Corrin Stellakis has added 2021 Miss U.S International to her title.

Corrin tells us she started competing in pageants in 2014 where she won Miss New York Teen USA. She since fell in love with pageantry and has continued to compete and empower women.

Currently, she serves as a self-development coach working with teenage girls around the area with her business Fit to Reign. Corrin will be competing in Japan in 2022 and will represent the U.S. in the Miss U.S. International pageant.

For more information about Miss US International you can visit MissUSInternational.com and for about Corrin you can visit, FitToReign.com.