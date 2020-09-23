Catching Up With Sign Language Interpreter Amber Galloway Gallego

September 23rd is International Day of Sign Languages. It’s also a day set aside to remember the importance of those who help hard of hearing and deaf individuals stay connected to what’s happening around them.

Amber Galloway Gallego is a sign language interpreter to the stars, interpreting music live on stage with many big-name performers. She’s also spent the last few years signing for us at the New York State Fair. Things look very different this year as we caught up with Amber on how she’s doing amid COVID-19.


