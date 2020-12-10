Cater For Christmas With Pure Market & Eatery

Pure Market Cafe & Eatery wants everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday in 2020 and that’s why, Chef and Owner Luke Houghton is serving up a hearty and easy option that can feed many.

Houghton’s ‘twice-baked’ butternut squash is perfect for holiday gatherings because it’s a great dish, that offers a new take on squash and can serve a lot of people.

For those looking to make their holiday meals a little easier, Houghton invites you to cater your meal with him. Pure Market & Eatery also offers a great way to enjoy a delicious meal and give back too. For every meal purchased in their ‘Pay it Forward Program,’ Pure will match a meal donation.

Houghton’s online virtual dinner experience has also been going strong since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. And, in true holiday fashion he’s hosting ‘Home For The Holidays’ a dining inside out virtual experience on Saturday, December 12th from 6 to 8:30pm. Tickets range in price from $5 to $60 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com

To learn more about catering options, upcoming events and how you support small businesses like Pure, visit them online at EatPureNow.com.