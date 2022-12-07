(WSYR-TV) — Food is a very important part of the holiday season, and lucky for us Central New Yorkers, Brooklyn Pickle has our backs. Whether it’s gift cards, catering, take out, or anything else, Brooklyn Pickle has some great ways to enjoy some good eats.

Customer favorites include chicken riggies, Utica greens, sandwich platters, mac & cheese, and homemade desserts. Delivery and take-out options are available. Gift cards are also available as well, and could even make the perfect gift.

You can find out more about Brooklyn Pickle and you can see their full menu by visiting them online at BrooklynPickle.com. You can also find them on facebook here.