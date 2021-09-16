Catholic Charities Hosts Hybrid Providence Dinner

Catholic Charities’ Annual House of Providence Dinner is a night to honor those working hard in our community. Each honoree exemplifies the work that they do in every way and it’s a big reason why the organization hosts a special event each year.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Michael Melara says that this year’s hybrid event is a way for people to gather in person and at home to help support their work. The organization will honor Monsignor Neal Quartier, Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, and Hank Centore this year. The funds raised by the dinner help support over 30 programs that serve nearly 19,000 individuals, he adds.

“This dinner will enable us to reach a great number of people to provide services including universal housing, work with the elderly, medical care and more,” he says. With the funds raised, 200 Afghans will be resettled in the Syracuse area over the next several months as part of the organization’s commitment to the refugee resettlement program.

Since 1923, Catholic Charities has been serving the Central New York community and Mike adds that some of the programs they work with include helping the homeless, food support, services for the elderly, educational services and refugee resettlement.

The 36th Annual House of Providence Dinner is happening on Wednesday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Doubletree Hotel in Syracuse. A live-stream event will also take place starting at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit CCOC.us.