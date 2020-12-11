Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen Offering Sweet Incentive To Give Back This Holiday

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

One local cookie shop is serving up a sweet incentive to give back and support her own community too. Cathy Pemberton is the owner of Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen and she’s teaming up with The Mary Nelson Youth Center to help those in need during the holiday season.

Customers are invited to drop in and donate a personal care item inside the cookie shop, and in return, get a cookie for free. Cathy says the initiative is a special way for her to give back to a community that has shown her so much support throughout the pandemic.

Customers welcome to bring in their donations to the store, located at 266 Jefferson Street in downtown Syracuse during regular business hours.

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen offers a variety of cookies year round, including sugar cookies, cookie cakes and seasonal cookies too. To learn more, or to place an order visit CathysCookieKitchen.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected