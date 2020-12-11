Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen Offering Sweet Incentive To Give Back This Holiday

One local cookie shop is serving up a sweet incentive to give back and support her own community too. Cathy Pemberton is the owner of Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen and she’s teaming up with The Mary Nelson Youth Center to help those in need during the holiday season.

Customers are invited to drop in and donate a personal care item inside the cookie shop, and in return, get a cookie for free. Cathy says the initiative is a special way for her to give back to a community that has shown her so much support throughout the pandemic.

Customers welcome to bring in their donations to the store, located at 266 Jefferson Street in downtown Syracuse during regular business hours.

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen offers a variety of cookies year round, including sugar cookies, cookie cakes and seasonal cookies too. To learn more, or to place an order visit CathysCookieKitchen.com.