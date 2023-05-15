(WSYR-TV) — Operation Wildcat and the Oneida Community Cat Committee, two organizations that help rescue and spay and neuter stray cats are set to host CatStock, a 3 day-long event to help raise money and awareness for Oneida’s stray cat population.

Logan Chesebro, drummer of One Man. The Band, wanted to help the cat problem in Oneida so he decided to put together a multiple band concert to raise money for the cause back in 2021. He presented the idea to Michelle Finn (formerly of Finnland’s Fosters Cat Adoption who has since moved out of state) and it took off from there.

All money raised will go to the Oneida Community Cat Committee and Operation Wildcats Ltd. Whether you’re a fan of cats or not, this will help the feral community by trapping, neutering and releasing them to try to stop the rapid population growth in Oneida.

Six local bands are going to be playing:

Before August

Not Robots

One Man. The Band

Shane Archer Reed

The 169 Rhythm Section

The D-Dubb Experience

From 2 – 4 Drew’s Magic and Balloon Animals will be entertaining the crowd.

There will be 2 food trucks, Tubesteaks and Rossi Catering along with the Bella Vita Café and The Blend for food options.

Many craft vendors, kid’s games, 50/50 raffles and tons of basket raffles.

Admission is free but a monetary or cat food or litter donation is encouraged.

CatStock is this Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kallet Civic Center at 159 Main Street in Oneida. All money raised will go to the Oneida Community Cat Committee and Operation Wildcats. For more info call 315-264-1710 or visit the even Facebook page here.