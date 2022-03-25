Organizers call the Cavalcade of Cars Western New York’s hottest indoor car show.

The show is held annually just outside Buffalo but now, for the first time, the cars are heading down the New York State Thruway to Syracuse.

“You’ll see everything from hot rods, motorcycles, race cars, some classics” says Show Producer Roger Youmans. “A little of everything for everyone in the car department or trucks or motorcycles. We’re excited to bring it to Syracuse market, and I think the people are, too.”

Custom cars are vehicles that have had their ‘normal’ look changed – through special paint designs and body and engine modifications. Classics are older vehicles that are presented as they were originally built.

The show will also feature a variety of vendors and live entertainment.

Those attending will also have the chance to support a charity that works with families with autistic children. Youmans says the Buffalo show raises $4,000 each year for a similar charity in Buffalo, and he’s hoping to do the same in Syracuse for Families FIRST (Families for Effective Autism Treatment of CNY).

The Cavalcade of Cars will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds, inside the Center of Progress building. It’s Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12.

“We’re trying to build something special that’ll be around for a while” adds Youmans.

Click here to learn more about the Cavalcade of Cars.