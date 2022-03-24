The Cayuga County Sheriff’s office and the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 have teamed up to recognize military heroes who lost their lives.

The “Heroes Ride with Us” program in Cayuga County was created to honor those who lost their lives in Vietnam and Afghanistan. Sheriff’s patrol vehicles in the county will be driving around with magnets that were created by Cayuga Onondaga BOCES students.

They are seeking donations to keep the program in the community. To donate you can make a check or money order payable to Cayuga County Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association located at 7445 County House Road in Auburn.