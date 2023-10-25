(WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Film Festival is now in its third year, and it is going strong, helping the film scene continue to grow in Central New York.

Juliette Zygarowicz is director of the festival while Angela Daddabbo is artistic producing director. They joined Bridge Street along with Teddy Brill, instructor for the Cayuga Film Festival Jr. program.

The film festival is in partnership with Auburn Public Theater and Cayuga Community College.

Events kick off Friday, Nov. 3 and go through Saturday, Nov. 4. Friday and Saturday feature the works from filmmakers of all ages.

The festival will also feature the work that young filmmakers have created in school clubs and summer camps this past year. Those screening begin Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

It’s all happening at the Auburn Public Theater, located at 8 Exchange St. in Auburn.

Learn more and see the full schedule of events at CayugaFilmFestival.com.