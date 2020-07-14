Cayuga Lake Wine Trail Opens Under New Guidelines

The Finger Lakes wine country is a popular excursion for many, but over the last few months, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail experience has looked very different. While wine tastings were put on hold, the majority of wineries remained open and many offered shipping deals and curbside pickup. Their efforts proved successful, with many stopping to pick up wine from the comfort of their own car.

Katherine Chase, Executive Director of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail says that wineries are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back.

Visitors are welcome to visit by appointment only and advised to call ahead to ensure that each location is available and ready for guests. Masks are also required and social distancing practices are in effect.

To learn more about the wine trail and their most update information visit CayugaWineTrail.com.

