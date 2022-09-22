(WSYR-TV) — School is back in session, and by this time of year, we hope, kids are finding out that learning can be fun.

That’s the goal this weekend along Cazenovia Lake, as students from the Environmental Biology program at Cazenovia College stage another BioBlitz educational event. Professor Thad Yorks leads the charge each year.

The BioBlitz is planned and directed by students in Caz College’s Environmental Biology & Inclusive Elementary Education Programs.

The event is free and open to all ages. Attendees can fish without a license, kayak, paddleboard, and play games run by Inclusive Elementary Education students.

The event will provide great exposure for young people potentially interested in STEM careers.

The Cazenovia College BioBlitz is this Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon until 3 p.m. at Lakeland Park in Cazenovia.

It’ll be held rain or shine, unless there are thunderstorms.

To learn more, check out Caz’s website at Cazenovia.edu/Events.