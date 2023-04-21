(WSYR-TV) — With the closing of Cazenovia College coming this spring, one of it’s more popular events will see itself continue in the community.

Friday, during their promotion of this weekend’s Chittenango Creek Cleanup, the club announced Cazenovia High School Parent-Teacher Student Association will take over annual event. Kathleen Benedict, the president of the association said, “The entire high school community is connected to the creek in some way or another. So, it seemed like a really good fit.”

Of course, Caz College and the Environmental Club still have one more cleanup taking part this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon: