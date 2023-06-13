(WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia is getting ready to show its pride, with North America’s self-styled “number one party band.”

Nik and the Nice Guys headline the celebration, this Saturday in Lakeland Park. Iris and Steve talked in the studio with the founder of Cazenovia Pride, Travis Barr of H. Grey Supply Company in Cazenovia. As well as Erin Grayson, the Chief Talent Officer for the YMCA of Central New York.

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 16th at 6 p.m. with a Family Kick Off at Madison Co. Distillery. The celebrations continue on Saturday, June 17th with the Cazenovia Pride March starting at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street in Cazenovia.

All are welcome to join, and those who plan on walking in the parade should line up behind the Cazenovia Public Library before 11:30. Pride Fest will run from noon to 4 p.m., and is hosted by Drag Superstar Anita Buffem with Nik and the Nice Guys.

Over two dozen food trucks and vendors will be in attendance as well as face painting, lawn games, giveaways, and more!

You can find out more information by searching Cazenovia Pride on Facebook.