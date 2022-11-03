(WSYR-TV) — For the past two decades the Cazenovia Artisans have been serving their community. This Saturday they will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gathering. Wendy Edwards and former NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Dave Eichorn stopped by Thursday to preview the big day.

The co-operative is supported by local artisans and many of which have been in the co-op for more than a decade. They have potters, painters, glass and leather works, wood working and fabric artists.

Being a co-operative, the Cazenovia Artisans own and operate the business collectively. From building maintenance to finances. They rely on the solid business structure that the founding members put in place.

The Cazenovia Artisans 20th Anniversary reception take play this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9 Albany St. in Cazenovia.

For more information, you can visit CazenoviaArtisans.com.