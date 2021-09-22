Cazenovia College Hosts Annual “BioBlitz” Event At Lakeland Park

Kids of all ages are invited to take part and learn about local fish, plants, and amphibians at Cazenovia College’s annual BioBlitz event.

Cazenovia College students in the Environmental Biology Program will teach kids about inside the lake by using a hands-on approach. “BioBlitz” is a free environmental education event that gives kids the opportunity to learn about fish and plants found in local lakes through stations staffed by sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the STEM-related program at the college.

Cazenovia College Presents “BioBlitz” at Lakeland Park, is happening September 25th, from 12 pm to 3 pm, rain or shine. Lakeland Park is located at 11 Forman Street in Cazenovia. The event is free and open to the public. Participants should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet.

For more information, you can visit Cazenovia.edu/events.