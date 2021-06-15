Cazenovia Hosts Three Day Pride Fest

For the first time ever, Cazenovia is celebrating Pride Month with a special three-day festival.

Cazenovia Pride Fest kicks off June 18th and runs through June June 20th. Organizer Travis Barr says the idea came about after businesses started flying Pride flags around town. Once the flags were up, many wondered what else could be done and within a few weeks, Cazenovia’s Pride Fest took shape.

A series of events are planned including a Pride parade and various performances. The event kicks off on Friday, June 18th at 5:30 p.m. at Madison County Distillery. On Saturday and Sunday various events are planned including family Zumba ,raffle giveaways , music performances, face painting and more.

To learn more, follow @CazenoviaPride on Instagram and Facebook.