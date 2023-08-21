(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, Aug. 28 marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network is heading to our nation’s capital to participate in the milestone celebration.

In consideration of the racial climate sweeping across our country, Bishop Dr. Bernard Alex reminds us that this historic event is needed to keep the dream alive that “all men are created equal.”

The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network is still looking for people to attend, and if you cannot attend, you can sponsor someone else to be part of the anniversary celebration. Learn more at cnysolidarity.org or call 315-426-1927.