Celebrate 8-1-1 Day With Dig Safely CNY

On August 11th, Dig Safely New York, Inc. wants everyone to call before you dig.

8-1-1 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission that connects professionals and homeowners to their local one-call center, free underground safety resources, and educational opportunities provided by Dig Safely New York, Inc.

Whether you are landscaping, building a fence or a deck, or installing a pool, no project that involves digging is too small or insignificant. If you are planning to dig on your property for any reason, state law requires you to place a location request with Dig Safely New York, Inc. at least two full working days, but no more than ten working days, before beginning your project, to ensure all underground utility lines are properly marked by their owners.

To learn more visit DigSafelyNewYork.com/811day2020.

