Celebrate Armed Forces Day At The NY State Fair

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The New York State Fair honors the armed Forces on Thursday, September 2nd, celebrating men and women of the military.

A special armed forces ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Horticulture building that pays tribute to all members of the armed forces. A special parade will also take place at 6 p.m. The special day is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and members of the military say it’s a great way to learn more about what our servicemen and women do.

Staff Sergeant Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient will be at the U.S. Army booth to take pictures and talk more about his military experience. An Army Mobile exhibit semi-truck, their simulator and other hands-on activities are also available for the community to see and try.

You can stop by the U.S. Army Exhibit between gates 3 and 4 on Tonawanda Street. To learn more about other daily events at the fair, visit NYSFair.ny.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area