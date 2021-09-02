Celebrate Armed Forces Day At The NY State Fair

The New York State Fair honors the armed Forces on Thursday, September 2nd, celebrating men and women of the military.

A special armed forces ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Horticulture building that pays tribute to all members of the armed forces. A special parade will also take place at 6 p.m. The special day is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and members of the military say it’s a great way to learn more about what our servicemen and women do.

Staff Sergeant Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient will be at the U.S. Army booth to take pictures and talk more about his military experience. An Army Mobile exhibit semi-truck, their simulator and other hands-on activities are also available for the community to see and try.

You can stop by the U.S. Army Exhibit between gates 3 and 4 on Tonawanda Street. To learn more about other daily events at the fair, visit NYSFair.ny.gov.