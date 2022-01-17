Celebrate Betty White and donate to American Humane in her honor

Had she lived just a little longer, Betty White would have turned 100 years old on January 17th. And her fans have chosen to celebrate her life by honoring her dedication to animals.

The legendary actor and personality teamed with American Humane for 70 years. The organization’s president, Dr. Robin Ganzert, told us that that run was longer than any other supporter in the organization’s history. Because of her dedication to animal rights, Betty was honored with American Humane’s highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal and Legacy Award.

Dr. Ganzert urges everyone to take the #BettyWhiteChallenge, and make a pledge of five to ten dollars or more to American Humane or their favorite local animal shelter in Betty’s name. Get more information at www.americanhumane.org or follow them on Facebook or Twitter