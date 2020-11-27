Celebrate Black Friday and Shop Local At Witty Wicks

Shop local this holiday season with Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus.

They are already seeing a steady stream of shoppers who have come in to support them. Witty Wicks will be open all weekend long to get unique gifts for anyone on your list. The store is filled with unique gifts for women and men, homemade candles in dozens of scents, clothing, pet items and much more.

Witty Wicks will be open from 8am-8pm on Friday, November 27th and Saturday, November 28th and then 10am-5pm on Sunday, November 30. They will also be having sales on Cyber Monday with free shipping on all orders of $99 or more.

Click here to visit the Witty Wicks website.

