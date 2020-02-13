Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse University

February is Black History month and to celebrate, Syracuse University is holding events all month long. Be inspired by speakers, listen to music and learn martial arts too.

Coordinator of Student Engagement in SU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Cedric Bolton believes it is important for the community to hold events in honor of Black History Month.

An upcoming community event is the BHM Martial Arts Expo being held at the Barnes Center at the Arch.

“It’s the first time that we’re collaborating with the Barnes at the Arch to highlight some of these folks who have their own dojos in Syracuse” said Bolton.

“I was talking to Sharif Bey, who owns a local martial arts dojo here in Syracuse. About two years ago, I said, we need to highlight you all, because you’re making history as an African American male and of course there’s female as well,” he says. “It starts something, where students who are on campus, or community members who are interested in martial arts, they get to see African American male or females who are business owners.”

Besides working in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Bolton is also an adjunct professor at Syracuse University. He believes his role plays an important part in educating people about black history. Bolton stated, “It’s important for us as professionals to highlight the richness of our culture.”

To learn more about the upcoming events, visit http://Multicultural.SYR.edu

