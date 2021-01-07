Celebrate “Buffalo Playoff Week” At Oneida Nation Enterprises

Get in on game day excitement at Oneida Nation Enterprises in celebration of Buffalo’s first home playoff game in 25 years.

Football fans are invited to join in the excitement of “Buffalo Playoff Week” at The Lounge with Caesars Sports, for a chance to win more then $169,000 from a $100 wager. They’re also offering a #Billieve social media contest, game day dining specials, and more.

Occupancy and seating is limited at Turning Stone and Point Place Casino and guests are required to reserve seats in advance by emailing promotions@turningstone.com. The Lounge with Caesars Sports at Yellow Brick Road Casino & Sports Book, will also offer general seating at a first come, first serve basis.

For complete weekend details and events visit Turningstone.com, Pointplacecasino.com and YellowbrickRoadCasino.com.

