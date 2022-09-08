(WSYR-TV) — Celebrate-CNY is one-stop-shopping for small businesses. The regional market’s “F” shed is hosting a day of networking, free samples, and more, all to highlight Central New York entrepreneurs.

Organizer Dave Ross along with Michelle DiBernardo of DiBernardo Productions talk about what to expect at this year’s event happening on Sept. 13.

This is the year’s largest Small Business Expo in the area, and it’s open to the public. It’s also free to get in, including free parking. You can, however, get a ticket for the Expo, and anyone who downloads and presents an admission ticket at the door will be registered for the drawing at the end of the day.

The Small Business Expo hopes to highlight small businesses, especially after they went through hard times with the COVID-19 pandemic. Folks who attend the event can get special deals from vendors and will get a chance to meet and talk with the local business owners.

For more information on the event, visit Celebrate-CNY.com.