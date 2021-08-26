There are many ways to celebrate dairy day at the New York State Fair including right inside the dairy products building. Registered Dietitian Michelle Barber says that dairy day is also a great way to remind students and athletes how important milk can be to help fuel them in all they do.

The theme for this year is indicative of the importance of dairy in a young person’s diet, she says. The Butter Sculpture sheds some light on “Back to School, Sports and Play …You’re Gonna Need Milk For That” and a new interactive photo booth allows people of all ages to have some fun. Barber also shares a few ways athletes can fuel with milk including breakfast, lunch and snack options that include dairy.

To learn more about today’s Dairy Day celebrations, visit the dairy products building at the New York State Fair or find more information online at AmericanDairy.com. You can also find them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too.