(WSYR-TV) — January 15 is the day we reflect on the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There are a number of events planned on this day, but on Sunday, January 21, Syracuse University will host its 39th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the JMA Wireless Dome. This year’s theme is “Reach of the Dream.”

Brian Konkol, Dean of Hendricks Chapel and Leondra Tyler, a student and MLK Committee Chair talked about the celebration.

Konkol also discussed Dr. King’s legacy and how the Central New York Community is trying to harness that spirit, not just on his birthday, but everyday.

The art gallery opens at 4:15 p.m. and dinner begins at 5 p.m. To get tickets visit MLK.Syr.Edu