Celebrate Earth Day With Sustainable Swaps For Your Little Ones At Local Children’s Boutique

From birth to potty training babies can go through at least six thousand diaper changes. Using cloth diapers instead of disposable can help families save money while also being conscience about the environment but with so many options out there where does one start?

For 12 years, Mother Earth Baby has been offering a multi-county cloth diapering service in Oswego. Owner, Lisa Emmons says that their basic service starts at $25 per week and includes 80 diapers. By using reusable diapers you are helping keep disposable out of landfills. In addition you can adjust your package to accommodate more diapers and wipes too.

In honor of Earth Day, Mother Earth Baby and their other storefront, Curious Kidz will be having a sidewalk sale this weekend. There will be deals up to 75% off this Friday, April 23 from 10-6, and April 24 from 10-5.

Mother Earth Baby is located at 70 West Bridge Street and Curious Kidz is located at 52 West Bridge Street, both stores are in Oswego. For more information you can visit, MotherEarthBaby.com and MyCuriousKidz.com.