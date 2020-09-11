Celebrate Grandparents Day Virtually With Some Help From Sesame Street

Grandparents are such an important part of every child’s life and these days, it’s safe to say that we value our loved ones even more as we navigate keeping them safe amid a pandemic.
In celebration of National Grandparents Day, Sesame Workshop and United Healthcare is encouraging families and grandparents to stay connected, seek out nutritious foods and incorporate physical activity into their daily lives
Learn more and access free resources at GrandparentsDay.com
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App