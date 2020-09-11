Celebrate Grandparents Day Virtually With Some Help From Sesame Street

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Grandparents are such an important part of every child’s life and these days, it’s safe to say that we value our loved ones even more as we navigate keeping them safe amid a pandemic.

In celebration of National Grandparents Day, Sesame Workshop and United Healthcare is encouraging families and grandparents to stay connected, seek out nutritious foods and incorporate physical activity into their daily lives

Learn more and access free resources at GrandparentsDay.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected