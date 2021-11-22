Celebrate Holiday Nights At Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will transform its courtyard and part of the outdoor zoo into a winter wonderland for a new after-hours event, Holiday Nights, for three weekends in December.

Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large says the holiday event happening on Fridays and Saturdays through December are a fun and safe way to celebrate the season with live holiday carolers, visits with Santa, glowing fire pits and more.

“This will be our first Holiday Nights, but we hope to expand it into an annual seasonal event,” Carrie says. “We want to provide new ways for our community to experience everything the zoo has to offer year-round, including a beautiful space to gather in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere that also supports a good cause, our internationally accredited zoo.”