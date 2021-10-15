Celebrate “I Love Lucy” Day At The National Comedy Center

On October 15th, 1951 “I Love Lucy” premiered on television and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. It went on to soar as one of the most popular television shows of all time. Today, 70 years later, the National Comedy Center is honoring the beloved sitcom with special events happening all weekend long.

Gary Hahn is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications and he says that fans from all generations continue to honor and celebrate Lucille Ball’s legacy even today.

“It is timeless comedy. It’s still extremely funny,” Gary adds. “Lucy on camera was just amazing and Desi was just an incredible partner for her on screen and off, and it really created the sitcom as we know it today.”

There are so many ways that fans from Central New York and beyond can celebrate the iconic comedian. Visitors to Jamestown, also known as Lucille Ball’s hometown can celebrate in a number of ways, including catching some of the best episodes of “I Love Lucy,” and recreating the classic chocolate factory scene using the special green screen technology at the museum. The National Comedy Center exhibit galleries feature iconic Lucy wardrobe and artifacts including Lucille Ball’s blue polka dot dress too.

The celebration kicks off on Friday October 15th and runs through the 17th. More activities will take place throughout the 2021/2022 season as well. Plan your visit for this weekend or anytime at ComedyCenter.org.