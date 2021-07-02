Celebrate Independence day at the ball park with the Syracuse Mets.

General Manager Jason Smorol says they have a slew of events planned all weekend long including fireworks every night.

On Friday, July 2nd, the Mets are expanding their love for craft beer. For $25, fans 21 and older will receive a 200-level ticket to the game and two craft beer vouchers. For $27, fans will receive a 100-level ticket to the game and two craft beer vouchers.

On Saturday, the Mets will take on the Rochester Red Wings and the first 2,000 fans will receive a 16″ LED Light Stick. A post-game extravaganza follows the ball game.

On Sunday, kids eat free for family Sunday. Smorol says it’s the most affordable family friendly event in town and will feature an amazing fireworks display to close out the holiday weekend.

The Mets are operating in according with relaxed state COVID guidelines. Most sections of NBT Bank Stadium is open and they also offer socially distanced seating sections for fans that are more comfortable with that. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to sit in any sections. Fans who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated will still be expected to wear their masks throughout the games except when they are in their seat and actively eating or drinking.

To learn more, visit MILB.com/Syracuse.