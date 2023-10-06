(WSYR-TV) — You can be part of the celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. There is a community festival Sunday, October 8, 2023 at the Everson Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the third annual Refocus Film screening.

You are welcome to come for part of the day or the entire celebration. The Museum will be free throughout the day.

The event includes artist demonstrations, Haudenosaunee singing and dancing, vendors, food, community groups and more. Brandon Lazore is one of the artists and he shared his artwork on Bridge Street.

Learn more at PeaceCouncil.net and Everson.org/Events