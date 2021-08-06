Celebrate International Beer Day At Branching Out Bottle Shop

A global celebration of beer is happening in pubs, breweries and backyards all over the world in honor of International Beer Day including right here in Central New York.

Branching Out Bottle Shop features one of the largest selections of premium quality and unique American craft beer to the Syracuse area. First-time business owners Carissa and Joel Monahan have a passion for bringing interesting beers to the community and they hope you’ll find solid staples and maybe even something new too.

They carry an array of approximately 700 different beers at any given time and Joel says they love hearing from customers about different beers to try. From international beers to American crafts, Carissa says they have something for anyone, even if you think you’re not a fan of beer.

“We always love learning from our customers so if there are requests we are open eared all the time,” he says.

Branching Out Bottle Shop is located at Township 5 in Camillus. To learn more, visit them online at BranchingOutBottleShop.com.