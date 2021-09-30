Celebrate International Coffee Day At Sociale Café & Bar

National Coffee Day falls on September 29th and International Coffee Day kicks off on October 1st and Sociale Café & Bar at Del Lago Resort and Casino has the perfect caffeine fix for both and every day in between.

General Manager Chris Henderson says they offer cappuccinos, lattes. specialty coffees and tasty treats to pair with them too. The eatery is also known for its house-made Gelato and crafted cocktails.

In the spirit of the fall season, Sociale Café features pumpkin lattes, pumpkin spice Gelato, milkshakes, spiced apple cider and boozy drinks. They’re also offering Oktoberfest specials from October 1st through the 16th to include delicious dessert options.

Sociale Café & Bar is open 7 days a week and it’s just one of the tasty ways you can take in and enjoy del Lago Resort and Casino. To learn more visit DellagoResort.com.