(WSYR-TV) — Heidi Menikheim and Megan Hill of the Manlius Pride Festival join us to talk about the Pride Festival taking place on June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Seneca Street Brew Pub located in Manlius.

The LGBTQIA+ event will have a day full of live music, art vendors, a dunk tank, Egyptians roaming around, and many more. The Pride Festival is family-friendly and is free to the public.

The event’s goal is to not only raise awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community but also raise money for the non-for-profit Trevor Project which provides crisis support services to young LGBTQIA+ adults.

For more information follow the event of Facebook for updates (Pride Festival @ Seneca Street Brew Pub)