One of the area’s favorite events is coming back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 and chocolate fans can’t wait.

“Celebrating Life Through Chocolate” is in its 13th year and it’s a signature fundraiser for Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Devorah Weinstein and Laurie Simpson are both part of the Hospice Development department and say that the event’s return is a long time coming and something that so many are looking forward to enjoying.

For the last decade Speach Family Candy Shoppe has also contributed to the event and once again will tempt everyone’s tastebuds with some delicious treats. Michael Speech of the candy shoppe says that the fundraiser is a great way for them to experiment and try new things for a great cause.

This event has proven to be one of the organization’s most popular events. The evening includes a silent auction, wine tasting, live musical entertainment by Wits End Unplugged, and of course, plenty of delicious treats from local chocolatiers and bakeries.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the patients and families the organization serves in Onondaga County, as well as Cayuga, Madison, and Oswego counties. The 13th annual “Celebrating Life Through Chocolate” fundraiser is happening on Thursday, May 19th at Bella Domani in North Syracuse. Get tickets at ChocolateEvent.GiveSmart.com or call 315-634-2201 for more information.



